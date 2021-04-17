HC grants anticipatory bail to DMK men

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to the DMK candidate A. Venkatesan who contested the assembly elections from Sholavandan constituency.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted anticipatory bail to the DMK candidate and two others. The petitioner said that the case of the prosecution was that he and his associates had waylaid the vehicle of the AIADMK cadre and verbally abused them.

Denying the allegations, the candidate said that he had complained to a flying squad that the AIADMK cadre were carrying cash for distribution. Since, the team did not reach on time, the DMK cadre picked up a quarrel with the flying squad officials. He said that the false case was foisted against the petitioners with an ulterior motive.