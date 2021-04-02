HC grants anticipatory bail to AMMK functionary

02 April 2021 20:10 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an AMMK functionary who is said to have instigated his party members to burst crackers near the vehicle of the Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju of the AIADMK, during an election campaign in Kovilpatti.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted anticipatory bail with conditions to S.V.S.P. Manickaraja, AMMK’s election wing secretary and south zone coordinator who apprehended arrest by Thoothukudi police. The petitioner denied the allegations that he had instigated his party members to burst crackers. It was an accident, he claimed.

It was said that the petitioner had also passed certain remarks against the Minister after the incident. The petitioner submitted an undertaking to the court that he would not use abusive language against political opponents or any other members in any manner.