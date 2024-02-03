HC grants anticipatory bail to accused after he undertakes to deposit ₹ 20,000 to Rojavanam

February 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man from Tirunelveli who was accused of illegal possession of rice meant for supply through public distribution system, after it was submitted that he was willing to deposit ₹ 20,000 to the credit of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, in Madurai.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted anticipatory bail to S. Gavaskar of Tirunelveli. The case of the prosecution is that in January when the police were patrolling near Arugankulam, the accused persons were found with illegal possession of 566 bags of rice meant for supply through public distribution system.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution and he had been falsely implicated in this case. It was submitted that the petitioner was willing to deposit ₹ 20,000 to the credit of Rojavanam. The State opposed the anticipatory bail petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner and directed him to report before police concerned daily for two weeks and thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

The court directed the petitioner to deposit the amount to the credit of Rojavanam and submit the proof of the payment before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.