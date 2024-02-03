GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants anticipatory bail to accused after he undertakes to deposit ₹ 20,000 to Rojavanam

February 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man from Tirunelveli who was accused of illegal possession of rice meant for supply through public distribution system, after it was submitted that he was willing to deposit ₹ 20,000 to the credit of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, in Madurai.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted anticipatory bail to S. Gavaskar of Tirunelveli. The case of the prosecution is that in January when the police were patrolling near Arugankulam, the accused persons were found with illegal possession of 566 bags of rice meant for supply through public distribution system.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution and he had been falsely implicated in this case. It was submitted that the petitioner was willing to deposit ₹ 20,000 to the credit of Rojavanam. The State opposed the anticipatory bail petition.

The court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner and directed him to report before police concerned daily for two weeks and thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

The court directed the petitioner to deposit the amount to the credit of Rojavanam and submit the proof of the payment before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.