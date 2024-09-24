Court grants advance bail to man accused of posting picture of Gandhi holding machete

The Principal Sessions Court in Madurai has granted anticipatory bail to M. Kalyanasundaram who has been accused of posting on a social media platform a picture of Mahatma Gandhi holding a machete in his hand with a threatening remark.

Kalyanasundaram has been directed to assist the Librarian at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai to arrange books during working hours for 15 days and cooperate with the investigation.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham took into account that the petitioner filed an affidavit seeking apology for the message posted by him on Facebook.

After his earlier petition seeking anticipatory bail was dismissed by the court, he deleted the message from Facebook, surrendered his mobile phone along with the sim card to Madurai police through his son. The petitioner was ready to apologise and give an undertaking that he would not indulge in such type of activities. He also submitted that he was ready to do community service.

The court observed that a substantial part of the investigation had been completed and considering the changed circumstances and the affidavit filed by the petitioner, it was inclined to grant anticipatory bail to him with certain conditions.

The court directed the petitioner to appear and sign before Madurai City Cyber Crime Police at 9 a.m. for 30 days.

Madurai City Cyber Crime Police registered the case against Kalyanasundaram under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint was lodged by one A. Velmurugan.

