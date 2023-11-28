HC grants advance bail to eight BJP functionaries

November 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to eight BJP functionaries apprehending arrest by Alwarkurichi police in Tenkasi district.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to the eight BJP functionaries: P. Rathanakumar, V. Balaganapathy, M. Kumar alias Muthiah, M. Sadasaravel, M. Murugan, A. Saravanan, T. Paramasivan and M. Senthil Kumar.

The case of the prosecution is that Rathanakumar had sought permission from Alwarkurichi police for conducting ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra, led by BJP State president K. Annamalai. Since Muslims were residing near the planned route in considerable numbers, the request was rejected apprehending law and order issues and an alternative route was allotted.

However, the yatra went ahead without considering the rejection. A case was registered by the police.

The petitioners said the application seeking permission for conducting the yatra was kept pending for more than a week. They were neither granted the permission nor the application was rejected. As per the scheduled plan, the yatra was held in a peaceful manner without any nuisance, the petitioners said.

They said they did not commit any crime. They claimed that after the yatra was conducted, the rejection order was served on them.

