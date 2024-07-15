HC gives relief to Muslim policeman

Bringing relief to a Muslim policeman, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the order of punishment passed against him by the authorities for sporting a beard.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Abdul Khadar Ibrahim of Madurai, a Grade I Police Constable. The petitioner applied for earned leave from November 9, 2018 to December 9, 2018 for the purpose of visiting Mecca and Madina for pilgrimage. It was sanctioned by the Director General of Police.

On completion of the pilgrimage, he returned to office on December 10, 2018. However, he sought extension of leave on medical grounds as he had an infection on his left leg. He reported to the office with the medical certificate. While the leave extension was denied, the higher officials questioned him about his appearance as he was sporting a beard. He was asked to give an explanation.

A year later, a charge memo was issued. Subsequently, the inquiry officer held that the charges against him were proved. The order of punishment of stoppage of increment for three years with cumulative effect was passed against him. On appeal, it was modified to stoppage of increment for two years without cumulative effect. The petitioner challenged the order before the court.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri took note of the Madras Police Gazette, 1957, and observed that the said norms throw light on the fact that Muslims are permitted to maintain trim and tidy beards even while on duty.

India being a land of diverse religions and customs, the beauty and uniqueness of the land vest in the diversity of the citizen’s beliefs and culture. The duty of upkeeping discipline in the department does not permit the authorities to initiate punishment on employees belonging to minority communities, particularly Muslims for maintaining a beard which they do throughout their lives by following the commandments of Prophet Muhammad, the court observed.

The court observed that the modified punishment was shockingly disproportionate and quashed the order. The court remanded the matter to Madurai Commissioner of Police and directed that appropriate orders be passed in eight weeks.