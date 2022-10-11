HC for creation of separate investigation wing

Expressing dissatisfaction over the manner in which the investigation is being carried out in serious crimes, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has asked the government to take a serious look at creating a separate investigation wing and not to burden the law and order police with investigation.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed, “This court had already expressed its dissatisfaction in the manner in which the investigation is being done in serious crimes. We have time and again impressed upon the government to have a serious look at creating a separate investigation wing and not to burden the law and order police with investigation”.

Further, the judges observed, “Due to this burden, in most of the cases there is a slipshod investigation. Hence, as a first step, it is incumbent upon the State to create a separate wing, which will only deal with the investigation of cases. If the same is done, the other procedural aspects can be effectively implemented through the specialised wing”.

The judges asked the Director General of Police to file a status report and provide updates. The court adjourned the hearing till November 7. The matter has been placed under the caption ‘Reporting compliance’. Earlier in 2019, the court had passed a series of directions and asked the State government to implement audio/video recording of witness statements.

To tackle the issue of witnesses turning hostile resulting in acquittals, the court had directed the State government to ensure that audio/video recording facilities are provided at all the magistrate, sessions and mahila courts in the State. The court had also directed the State government to make arrangements to facilitate the storage and safekeeping of the electronic data in the respective courts.

The court had directed the State government to implement the witness protection scheme as per the Supreme Court direction. Unless the witness protection scheme was implemented, the audio/video electronic means could not be effectively brought into force, since it might expose the witnesses to a larger threat, the court had observed in its order.