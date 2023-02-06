HC fixes liability of insurance company at 50% and that of the owner of tractor involved in an accident at 50%

February 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Partly allowing a civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by an insurance company challenging the liability to pay compensation in a motor accident claims case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has fixed the liability of the insurance company at 50 % and that of the owner of the tractor involved in an accident at 50%.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Oriental Insurance Company, Theni, against the compensation amount awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Tenkasi in an accident case. In 2014, a man riding his motorcycle was knocked down by an unregistered and uninsured trailer attached to a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction. The man died on the spot. The tribunal had awarded a compensation of ₹12.51 lakh to the family members of the man.

Justice N. Seshasayee observed that no part of the tractor was involved in the accident and only the trailer had knocked down the two wheeler killing the rider. Since a trailer is a motor vehicle within the meaning of Section 2 (28) of the Motor Vehicles Act, it necessarily has to be insured. Even though a trailer falls within the definition of a motor vehicle, it is not a self-propelling vehicle and it requires another motor vehicle with propulsion to pull it.

Therefore, the duty is on the driver of the tractor to ensure that no part, either the tractor or the trailer attached to it, does not lead to the death or bodily injury to third parties. In other words, it is the negligence of the driver of the tractor that led to the accident involving the trailer, the court observed. The court fixed the liability of the insurance company at 50 % and that of the owner of the tractor at 50 %.