HC extends interim orders till June 30

02 June 2020 08:47 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday extended the various interim orders till June 30. However, orders relating to grant of parole/leave have been extended only till June 8.

Following similar directions issued by the Principal seat in Chennai, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi suo motu extended the interim orders and clarified that the High Court Bench had not become completely operational and what had been permitted was staggered opening of the court for physical appearance.

The judges said that with regard to the extension of remand, only nine district courts had become functional from June 1.

It would be difficult for production of remand prisoners for extension of remand either under Section 167 Cr.P.C or Section 309 Cr.P.C., before various Courts in the State,either in person or via video conferencing.

Therefore, the court directed that all remands under Section 167 Cr.P.C. and Section 309 Cr.P.C., would stand extended till June 30 without prejudice to the right of the prisoner to be released on bail in the meanwhile.

The court said that with regard to the extension of limitation period, it was bound by the orders passed by the Supreme Court. The case was adjourned till June 8 for deciding the issue relating to the extension of parole/leave of convicts.