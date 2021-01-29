HC expunges remarks

29 January 2021 21:44 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday expunged certain remarks made on Higher Education Secretary Apoorva by a single judge bench.

The judge had made the remark while quashing a recruitment notification issued by Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, that treated the entire university as one unit for applying reservation policy.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi expunged the remarks and observed that the adverse remarks were not necessary. The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The appeal against the single judge order was dismissed as not pressed.