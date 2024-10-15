HC expunges remarks against senior advocate; probe into circulation of video clip of court proceedings begins

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday expunged certain remarks made by one of the judges in the open court against senior advocate P Wilson. Besides, it said a complaint with regard to an illegally recorded and edited video of court proceedings (related to the incident) that was being circulated on social media platforms had been forwarded to the Computer Committee. An investigation had been launched into the matter by the Cyber Crime Police.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri told advocates that progress was being made and they would get to the person who recorded it in a few days. A request was already made to Cyber Crime Police to stop broadcast of the videos, the court said.

Advocate V. Panneer Selvam had written to the Additional Registrar General of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court lodging a complaint with regard to illegally recorded and edited video of court proceedings being circulated on social media platforms.

He said a partially edited and tampered video recording of court proceedings pertaining to appeals heard by a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri was being circulated to advocates on social media platforms with nasty comments demeaning the court, senior counsel and counsel who appeared in the case. It should be taken down and necessary action should be taken against those who recorded and uploaded it on social media, he said.

Video recordings of court proceedings were prohibited as per the Madras High Court Video Conferencing in Court Rules, 2020. The Clause 3.9.4 of the Rules stated “that no person shall record the judicial proceedings at the court site save and except an officer of court duly authorised in that regard”, he submitted.

Earlier, during the course of the hearing on September 26, the court made certain observations against Mr. Wilson who was appearing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Several Bar Associations had issued statements in support of the senior counsel.

The court expunged the observations made against Mr. Wilson and the Registry was directed to place the matter before another Division Bench as per the orders of the Chief Justice.

