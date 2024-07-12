HC expresses shock over man claiming to be an advocate running a trust providing sex related services

Expressing shock that a man claiming to be an advocate was running a trust in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district to promote adult recreation providing oil bath and sex related services to its members and customers, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed both the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and police to ascertain the genuineness of his enrolment and educational certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing two separate petitions filed by Raja Murrugan who sought the quash of the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by Nagercoil police. He also sought a direction to the police to not disturb the functioning of the trust. The petitioner is the founder of the trust: Friends For Ever Trust registered and having its office in Nagercoil. Based on a complaint, the police conducted a search and arrested the petitioner. He was remanded in judicial custody. Later, he was released on bail.

After getting permission from the Magistrate, the police conducted a search and found three women indulging in sexual activities in the petitioner’s trust. One of them was a minor. The police recovered pamphlets, visiting cards, used and unused condoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State submitted that the petitioner was having a Bar Council identity card. However, they were not in a position to ascertain whether the petitioner had obtained a law degree.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the petitioner appears to be doing this business with the shield of an identity card said to have been issued by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He has openly made an advertisement that his trust is providing oil bath and sex related services. The Supreme Court has said that voluntary sex work is not illegal, but running brothel is unlawful, the court observed.

The court observed that what was unfortunate in this case was that the person who is doing all these businesses claims to be an advocate. A few days back in another case it was reported that an advocate had been arrested for dacoity. It is high time the Bar Council realises that the reputation of advocates in society was getting tarnished.

Taking into account that police had filed the final report in the case, the court directed the trial court to take it on file and conclude the trial in five months. The court also imposed a cost of ₹20,000 on the petitioner and directed it to be paid to the District Social Welfare Officer, Kanniyakumari district, in four weeks. the court dismissed the petitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.