HC expresses displeasureover SDAT functioning

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to consider the plea for a single selection process for participants of South Zone Aquatic Championship to be held in Chennai from January 26, 2018, and pass appropriate orders immediately.

Hearing a plea for single selection process, Justice R. Mahadevan observed that the SDAT was shirking its responsibilities and this would be viewed seriously. Departmental proceedings would be initiated against erring officials, the court said.

The court observed that there were complaints of administrative flaws in the SDAT.

Funds allocated to develop sports infrastructure should be used to appoint efficient coaches, supporting staff, buy sports equipment, provide good accommodation and healthy food to sportspersons rather than conducting lavish functions.

It felt that it was a sorry state of affairs that an aspiring participant and gold medallist was put in the dark over the selection process. Though India had good academic institutions, it lacked in sports activities and facilities.

Non-integration of sports with education and inadequate support from staff was the main reason for the poor performance by State athletes. The number of officials travelling abroad for sports events was more than that of sportspersons, the court observed.

The petitioner, Muthukumar, said that his daughter, Sripriyadharshini, was a gold medallist in swimming and was keenly awaiting to participate in South Zone Aquatic Championship. However, two different notifications were issued for the selection process by two independent bodies under the name of ‘Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association.’ He contended that it was impossible to participate in two different selection processes and there was confusion over the process.

The counsel representing the petitioner argued that two separate processes would not only create confusion but also amount to discrimination against participants.

The Government Pleader argued that the SDAT was the apex body for sports development in Tamil Nadu and it had implemented various policy decisions and the selection process was to ensure competency and physical fitness of participants.