HC exonerates insurance firm from liability, says vehicle owner should pay compensation

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has exonerated an insurance company from liability and modified an order passed by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal after taking into account that the claimant was an unauthorised passenger who travelled in a goods vehicle that met with an accident.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Oriental Insurance Company challenging the compensation of ₹1.37 lakh awarded by the Tiruchi Tribunal to a woman from Karur district who had sustained injuries after the vehicle in which she was travelling overturned in 2010.

The insurance company said the woman had wrongly claimed to be a loader. She, along with 40 others, was being transported in a goods vehicle and they were unauthorised passengers. The policy was an ’Act only policy’, as per which there was no liability for the insurance company to the occupants of the private vehicle.

Only in the case of ‘comprehensive’ or ‘package policy’, the occupants of a private vehicle were covered. A passenger travelling in a vehicle was not a third party. The tribunal failed to note that the vehicle was only a goods vehicle. No passenger other than the driver could travel in the vehicle and no premium to cover the risk of any occupant of the vehicle other than its driver was paid by the owner, the insurance company submitted.

On the side of the claimant, it was submitted that the claimant was not a tortfeasor. Being a loader, she was entitled to compensation. If at all there was any breach of policy condition, the insurance company could pay the claimant and recover the compensation from the owner of the vehicle, it was submitted.

Justice R. Tharani took note of the FIR that had mentioned that 40 persons travelled in the goods carrier. The court observed that it was clear that the claimant and others travelled only as gratuitous passengers in the goods carrier. By taking unauthorised passengers in the goods vehicle, the policy conditions were violated.

The judge took into account the fact that the policy was only ‘Act only policy’ and covered only third person and not the passengers in the vehicle. The court exonerated the insurance company from the liability. The court modified the order of the tribunal to the effect that the owner of the vehicle was liable to pay compensation to the claimant.