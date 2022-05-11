HC enhances compensation amount awarded by tribunal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded to a man whose right leg was amputated above the knee following an accident. The amount was enhanced from ₹83.92 lakh to ₹92.53 lakh.

The New India Assurance Company had preferred an appeal against the tribunal’s order that directed the insurance company to pay ₹83.92 lakh to the claimants as compensation for the injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the claimants, the accident occured due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of an SUV. While Ananth was riding his two wheeler along with his wife and two children near Samathuvapuram colony in Villupuram, the SUV hit the two wheeler from behind.

The claimant and his family members suffered serious injuries as a result. Mr. Ananth was shifted to Chennai for treatment. His right leg was amputated above his knee. Later he had to quit his job due to his disability. He was certified that he was suffering from 85% disability.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar dismissed the appeal preferred by the insurance company and enhanced the compensation amount to ₹92.53 lakh.