HC enables Special Officer to take charge of administration of Victoria Edward Hall, commence inquiry

August 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court has vacated an interim order and enabled the Special Officer appointed by the State government to take charge of the administration of the Victoria Edward Hall in Madurai and commence inquiry proceedings on the allegations of irregularities.

In March 2023, a government order was issued appointing a Special Officer to the Victoria Edward Hall, a society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. A batch of petitions was filed challenging the government order and impleading petitions were also filed.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam took into account that allegations and counter allegations were made. The authorities found that illegalities were committed, including financial irregularities. A detailed enquiry is just and necessary in the interest of society and its members.

The court observed that on account of the pendency of the present petitions, the Special Officer was unable to take charge of the administration of the society and proceed with the inquiry, since an interim order is in force.

R. Raveendranath, District Registrar (Administration) (Assistant Registrar General) to Madurai North, was appointed as Special Officer for one year.

Without going into the merits of the other issues raised between the parties, the court was inclined to vacate the interim order, enabling the Special Officer appointed by the government to take charge of the administration of the Victoria Edward Hall and commence inquiry proceedings immediately, the court observed.

The court directed that after taking charge of the administration, the Special Officer should ensure that the library is kept open for the general public. All the members of the society should cooperate in the inquiry and provide information, documents and evidence etc.

The court directed the office-bearers, including the past and the present, to hand over the office keys, documents, registers, bank pass books, cheque books, account books etc., to the Special Officer immediately, enabling him to take charge of the administration and commence the inquiry proceedings.

In the event of any law and order issue, the Special Officer should seek assistance of police and the Commissioner of Police is directed to provide adequate protection. The Special Officer should submit an interim report to the court on September 4, the court directed.