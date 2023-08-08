HC: Duty of parents not to allow children to ride motorcycles till they attained majority, obtained driving licence

August 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Expressing disappointment over the fact that school and college students were being allowed to ride motorcycles without driving licence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was the duty of the parents not to allow their children to ride motorcycles till they attained majority and obtained licence.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar made the observation while hearing a civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by United India Insurance Company that challenged the compensation awarded to the family of a youth who died in a road accident in 2018.

It was said that the 19 year old student along with his friend was travelling on a motorcycle on the Virudhunagar-Thiruthangal road. While overtaking a lorry, the youth who was riding the motorcycle came under the wheels of the lorry. He succumbed to his injuries. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Virudhunagar held that the driver of the lorry was negligent and caused the accident. A compensation of ₹ 16.92 lakh was awarded. Challenging the same, the present appeal was filed.

On perusal of the evidence, the court observed that motorcyclist overtook the lorry proceeding in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle skidded and as a result the youth fell down and the lorry ran over the motorcycle. He succumbed to injuries. The facts clearly indicated that the deceased was riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner.

The court observed that though negligence is also on the part of the lorry driver for not applying the brakes immediately, the entire negligence cannot be attributed to him. The motorcyclist also contributed to the negligence by riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner. Further, he did not possess a valid driving licence at the relevant point of time.

The court held that it was inclined to fix 50% of the contributory negligence on the part of the deceased and the remaining 50% on the part of the lorry driver. The court modified the compensation amount to ₹19.24 lakh and directed the insurance company to pay ₹ 9.62 lakh as compensation.