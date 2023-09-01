HamberMenu
HC disposes of plea seeking release of fishermen

September 01, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking note of the fact that the 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested in June by Sri Lankan authorities on the charge of trespassing into their territorial waters while fishing, had been released, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition seeking their early release.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Fisherman Care, represented by the association president L.T.A. Peter Rayan who had sought a direction to the Indian authorities to take diplomatic steps to ensure the early release of the Indian fishermen. The petitioner had also sought a direction to terminate the agreement signed between India and Sri Lanka and retrieve Katchatheevu, which was ceded to Sri Lanka.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan took note of the fact that the Indian fishermen were released in July. Earlier, the court had questioned the counsel representing the association whether the court, under Article 226 of the Constitution, could direct termination of the diplomatic bilateral agreement. The counsel had submitted that it was certainly not possible. However, the government could take a stand on the issue, he added.

Disposing of the petition, the court observed that it was a policy decision to be taken by the government at the Centre and it would not be possible to issue such a direction in the present matter. It was for the Centre to consider the matter.

