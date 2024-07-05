ADVERTISEMENT

HC disposes of plea seeking permanent bus stand at Tirupuvanam

Published - July 05, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disposing of a petition that sought a permanent bus stand at Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it is for the State to take a call in the matter.

The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Theeran Thirumugan of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to establish a permanent bus stand at Tirupuvanam with basic infrastructure facilities such as toilets, drinking water, proper seating arrangements and CCTV cameras.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justices R. Mahadevan and Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the request made by the petitioner was no doubt reasonable. But then in matters that have serious financial implications, it is for the executive to take a call.

“It is for the State to take a call in the matter. We are sure that the authorities will bestow their due attention on the petitioner’s request. We, however, refrain from issuing any specific positive direction”, the court observed.

