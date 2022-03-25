HC disposes of plea seeking custody of child 

CWC has handed over the child, given in adoption, to the mother

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition pertaining to the custody of a child, after it was told that the Child Welfare Committee in Virudhunagar district handed over the custody of the child to its mother.

Justice Abdul Quddhose disposed of the petition filed in 2020 by A. Ambika of K. Puliyankadai in Salem district, seeking the custody of her child. The Child Welfare Committee took custody of the child as it had been given in illegal adoption.

The petitioner said her husband, a daily wager, was the sole breadwinner of the family. The couple had two sons, and she gave birth to the third child, a boy, in 2019. She said she developed health issues following the birth of the third child, and they were unable to make both ends meet.

The couple decided to give the child in adoption as they were unable to take care of it. Under these circumstances, a distant relative of the petitioner from Virudhunagar told the couple that a childless couple expressed their interest in adopting the child.

Subsequently, the childless couple from Gopalapuram village in Virudhunagar district adopted the child. However, they were unable to get a birth certificate for the child as they did not follow the legal procedures for adoption.

The Child Welfare Committee in Virudhunagar took custody of the child. The couple were called for an inquiry. They admitted that the adoption procedures were not followed. Ms. Ambika now decided to take the child back.

A DNA test was conducted and it was ascertained that Ms. Ambika was the mother of the child. Earlier, the court had directed Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority to facilitate a meeting between the mother and the child so that they could have an interaction.

Taking note of the fact that the custody of the child was given back to the mother, the judge said the prayer sought in the petition was achieved, and disposed of it.