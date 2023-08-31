HC disposes of plea on Vinayaka idol immersion

August 31, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition that sought a direction to the authorities not to issue permission to immerse in waterbodies Lord Vinayaka idols that were made of Plaster of Paris and those made using chemicals during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in Madurai district.

The petitioner, M. Arasupandi of Vandiyur, said the permission to immerse the idols in the waterbodies should be granted only to those who used eco-friendly idols. He said he had made a representation to authorities in this regard. However, the authorities had not considered his representation.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan disposed of the petition after they were informed by the authorities that guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board would be followed.

