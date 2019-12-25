HC disposes of plea for demo

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a special sitting on Wednesday, disposed of a petition that had sought permission to hold a demonstration in Madurai, condemning the Mettupalayam wall collapse incident.

The petitioner, M. Mugilarasan of Madurai, a member of the Tamil Puligal Katchi, had sought permission to hold the demonstration near Jeyam Theatre in Palanganatham, Madurai, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 25.

The demonstration was to condemn the Mettupalayam incident, where 17 Scheduled Caste people died due to a wall collapse. The petitioner had said that the Madurai police rejected the representation made by the party in this regard.

Though it was Christmas holiday for the court, Justice T. Krishnavalli heard the case early in the morning and disposed of the petition. The court took note of the submission made by Madurai police that the representation to hold the demonstration on December 25 was rejected in the view of Christmas celebrations and local body polls.

The court said that it was not inclined to grant the relief sought by the petitioner, and disposed of the petition, granting liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh representation to Madurai police. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) was directed to consider the representation.