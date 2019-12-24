HC disposes of plea against substandard roads

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition that complained of substandard quality of roads in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Krishnavalli disposed of the petition after taking cognisance of the submission made by the Highways Department, in a counter affidavit, that quality tests were being carried out as per the Indian Roads Congress specifications.

The petitioner, G. Selvin Joel from Tirunelveli, alleged that substandard roads were being laid across the district. He sought disciplinary action against those responsible. Apart from removal of encroachments from the highways, he also sought a direction to remove electric poles and transformers along the roads. He further demanded laying of underground cables instead.

In its response, Highways Department submitted that to accommodate traffic requirements road widening works were being carried out and electric poles were being shifted to the edges of the roads. The shifting charges were being paid to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

The removal of poles and transformers could be done only by TANGEDCO, it said. Taking note of the submission, the court allowed the petitioner to file a fresh representation to the Collector regarding removal of encroachments.