HC disposes of petitions filed by spinning mills

Madurai

Disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by spinning mills, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has permitted the petitioners to approach the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity to resolve the issue on electricity charges for high tension (HT) consumers.

The spinning mills had moved the High Court Bench stating that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (TNERC) suo motu order directing Tangedco to collect reduced electricity charges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic was not followed.

The petitioners had argued that in view of the nationwide lockdown, all mills had stopped their operations and their consumption of electricity was only minimal to the extent of maintenance for safety and security purposes.

The State on Tuesday informed Justice C.V. Karthikeyan that the order of the TNERC was stayed by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. The court observed that the petitioners could very well join the appellate proceedings.

Taking into account the plight of the HT consumers, the court said that they could give a representation to Tangedco to extend the period for payment, to pay the charges as stipulated by the appellate tribunal and to participate in the appeal proceedings.

The court directed the Superintending Engineers concerned to the collect the data on the consumption of electricity by the individual petitioners during the lockdown and issue the necessary certificate in this regard.