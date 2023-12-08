ADVERTISEMENT

HC disposes of petition

December 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition filed in 2015 that had sought a direction to restrain the authorities from laying a road in Sathuragiri hills.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Sureshkumar. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that during the pendency of the petition, the Wildlife Sanctuary had been upgraded to a Tiger Reserve. Unless the authorities sought permission of the National Board for Wildlife, no construction activities could take place, it was submitted.

Disposing of the petition, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice K. K. Ramakrishnan observed that the authorities certainly would have to comply with the existing provisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court took into account that only a pathway was being used and the road had not been laid. If the authorities want to undertake construction activities, the permission as required under the relevant Act and statutes will have to be taken, the court observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US