HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC disposes of petition

December 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition filed in 2015 that had sought a direction to restrain the authorities from laying a road in Sathuragiri hills.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Sureshkumar. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that during the pendency of the petition, the Wildlife Sanctuary had been upgraded to a Tiger Reserve. Unless the authorities sought permission of the National Board for Wildlife, no construction activities could take place, it was submitted.

Disposing of the petition, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice K. K. Ramakrishnan observed that the authorities certainly would have to comply with the existing provisions.

The court took into account that only a pathway was being used and the road had not been laid. If the authorities want to undertake construction activities, the permission as required under the relevant Act and statutes will have to be taken, the court observed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.