HC disposes of petition

December 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition filed in 2015 that had sought a direction to restrain the authorities from laying a road in Sathuragiri hills.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Sureshkumar. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that during the pendency of the petition, the Wildlife Sanctuary had been upgraded to a Tiger Reserve. Unless the authorities sought permission of the National Board for Wildlife, no construction activities could take place, it was submitted.

Disposing of the petition, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice K. K. Ramakrishnan observed that the authorities certainly would have to comply with the existing provisions.

The court took into account that only a pathway was being used and the road had not been laid. If the authorities want to undertake construction activities, the permission as required under the relevant Act and statutes will have to be taken, the court observed.