HC disposes of petition to shift elephant to natural habitat

March 04, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 pertaining to elephant Masini. The petition had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to shift the Samayapuram temple elephant to its natural habitat at Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai forest.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurawala and Justice P. Dhanabal took into account the fact that the earlier court direction to shift the elephant to its natural habitat was complied with. The court directed the authorities to look after the health of the elephant and disposed of the petition filed by Antony Clement Rubin of Chennai.