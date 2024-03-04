GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC disposes of petition to shift elephant to natural habitat

March 04, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 pertaining to elephant Masini. The petition had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to shift the Samayapuram temple elephant to its natural habitat at Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai forest.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurawala and Justice P. Dhanabal took into account the fact that the earlier court direction to shift the elephant to its natural habitat was complied with. The court directed the authorities to look after the health of the elephant and disposed of the petition filed by Antony Clement Rubin of Chennai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.