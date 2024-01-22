ADVERTISEMENT

HC disposes of petition on live telecast of Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony in Virudhunagar

January 22, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Referring to the Madras High Court order, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Virudhunagar Police to give adequate protection for the live telecast of Lord Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Desabandhu ground in Virudhunagar.

Justice R. Hemalatha observed that if any untoward incident happens, the organisers would be held responsible. The court disposed of the petition filed by V. Subburaj of Virudhunagar district. The petitioner challenged the order passed by Police rejecting the permission sought by the petitioner to live telecast the ceremony.

