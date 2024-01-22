GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC disposes of petition on live telecast of Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony in Virudhunagar

January 22, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Referring to the Madras High Court order, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Virudhunagar Police to give adequate protection for the live telecast of Lord Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Desabandhu ground in Virudhunagar.

Justice R. Hemalatha observed that if any untoward incident happens, the organisers would be held responsible. The court disposed of the petition filed by V. Subburaj of Virudhunagar district. The petitioner challenged the order passed by Police rejecting the permission sought by the petitioner to live telecast the ceremony.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.