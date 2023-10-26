HC disposes of petition after State tells court that flex boards, banners installed without permission are being removed

October 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a public interest litigation petition that complained about DMK functionaries installing flex boards, banners, cut-outs and hoardings without permission in Tirunelveli, ahead of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to the city.

The court was hearing the petition filed by T. Balaji Krishnaswamy of Tirunelveli. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the flex boards, banners, cut-outs and hoardings that were installed on roads, passages and platforms illegally and unauthorisedly.

The petitioner complained that the illegal installation affected the public and traffic. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, it was not considered by the authorities, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and P. Dhanabal, during the course of the hearing, directed the authorities to take appropriate action as per law and report to the court. In the afternoon session, the court was informed by the State that necessary steps were being taken to completely remove the illegally installed flex boards, banners, cut-outs and hoardings.

Taking note of the same, the court directed the authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with the law and disposed of the petition.

