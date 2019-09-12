HC disposes of Irom Sharmila’s plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by activist Irom Sharmila for grant of passport to attend the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan disposed of the petition after the court was informed that the petitioner was no longer residing in Kodaikanal and had settled in Bengaluru. The court observed that Irom Sharmila could apply afresh for passport with the authorities in Bengaluru and closed the petition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.