HC disposes of Irom Sharmila’s plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by activist Irom Sharmila for grant of passport to attend the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan disposed of the petition after the court was informed that the petitioner was no longer residing in Kodaikanal and had settled in Bengaluru. The court observed that Irom Sharmila could apply afresh for passport with the authorities in Bengaluru and closed the petition.