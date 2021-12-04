HC dismisses V.V. Titanium Pigments plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by V. V. Titanium Pigments that sought to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Thoothukudi police for illegal transportation of minerals from a godown that was sealed by the government.

The FIR was registered by SIPCOT police, Thoothukudi district, on August 20 for the offences under various Sections of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act based on information provided by a Village Administrative Officer in Thoothukudi.

It is said that a portion of the stockpile of Ilmenite mineral kept in a sealed godown belonging to V.V. Minerals were illegally transported to V.V. Titanium Pigments. Three lorries, gunny bags and 39 tonnes of mineral sand were seized by the authorities

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the information lodged by the Village Administrative Officer contained an allegation that there was theft of beach mineral from a sealed godown. Theft is a cognisable offence. Therefore, the police had no option but to register the FIR.

The accused have not produced any public document of sterling and unimpeachable quality. That apart the investigation is at a very early stage, the court said and dismissed the petition. The court also slammed an intervenor M.S. Raja for taking an inconsistent stand before the High Court.