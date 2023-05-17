HC dismisses shopkeeper’s petition

May 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the proposal to develop Usilampatti bus stand in Madurai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a shopkeeper who challenged the notice asking him to vacate the premises.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Natarajan, who runs a tea and snacks shop at the bus stand. The petitioner said he had participated in an auction and was granted lease of the shop from 2017 to 2026.

However, due to the proposal to develop the bus stand, Usilampatti Municipality asked him to vacate. The lease period would end in 2026 and there was no necessity for shops to be vacated, he said.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that it had been decided to construct a new bus stand. The necessity for the construction of the bus stand prevailed over the interest of the petitioner. The court observed that the petitioner had to abide by the decision under which the lease was granted and even though the lease period still subsisted, the authorities had every right to resume the possession of the shop.

The petitioner could not claim any special privilege and he had to abide by the decision to vacate the shop consequent to the terms and conditions under which the lease was granted, the court observed.