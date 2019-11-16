PRP Exports’ plea dismissed

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PRP Exports to de-freeze the firm’s bank accounts.
Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petition taking cognisance of the fact that the High Court and the Supreme Court had already dismissed similar petitions filed by the firm.
The court observed that the firm had illegally transported granite measuring 12.07 lakh cubic metres from its quarries.
The value of the illicit quarry in the firm’s 16 granite quarries alone came to ₹4,124.14 crore. Therefore, under such circumstances, the relief sought could not be considered, the court said.
A total of 53 cases have been registered against the firm under various offences. The trial in the cases are pending before a lower court in Madurai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor