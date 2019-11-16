PRP Exports’ plea dismissed

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PRP Exports to de-freeze the firm’s bank accounts.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petition taking cognisance of the fact that the High Court and the Supreme Court had already dismissed similar petitions filed by the firm.

The court observed that the firm had illegally transported granite measuring 12.07 lakh cubic metres from its quarries.

The value of the illicit quarry in the firm’s 16 granite quarries alone came to ₹4,124.14 crore. Therefore, under such circumstances, the relief sought could not be considered, the court said.

A total of 53 cases have been registered against the firm under various offences. The trial in the cases are pending before a lower court in Madurai.