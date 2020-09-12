HC dismisses policeman’s plea

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a policeman from Madurai who had sought the departmental punishment awarded to him on charges that included unauthorised absence and dereliction of duty be set aside.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the code of conduct imposed on an employee, especially on the members of the disciplined force was for strict adherence and to maintain utmost integrity, honesty and purity in discharging duty.

Therefore, not only on legal basis but also on moral foundation, a member of the disciplined force was expected to lead his life with high esteem of moral character in the eye of the society. Otherwise society will lose faith in the system, the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by head constable A. Paulraj Pandian against whom a disciplinary proceedings was initiated in 2014. He was punished with compulsory retirement from service for unauthorised absence, dereliction of duty and other charges.

However, on appeal his punishment was reduced to withholding of increment for two years. Dismissing the petition, the court said that the modified punishment was a meagre one that did not require any interference.