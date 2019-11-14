HC dismisses pleas challenging supersession of Wakf Board

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed two connected petitions that challenged the government’s decision to supersede Tamil Nadu Wakf Board for six months and appoint M. A. Siddique as Special Officer to manage its affairs.

Justice M. Govindaraj dismissed the petitions filed by K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker, a member of the Board, challenging the government’s decision. The court observed that as per Section 99 of the Wakf Act, 1995, when the government formed an opinion that it was impossible to maintain the Board, it was open to it to supersede the same. Here, the government formed an opinion that the board was not performing its functions and took a policy decision to supersede it.

The court said that Section 14 (4) of the Act stated that the number of elected members of the Board should, at all times, be more than the nominated members. When the very composition of the Board was contrary to Section 14 (4) of the Act, there was no choice other than superseding the Board for a period of six months till proper appointments were made. The selection process required time. Therefore, it could not be said that the action taken was premeditated and borne out of malice, the court said.

The petitioner had alleged that senior advocates M. Ajmal Khan and A. Sirajudeen were initially considered elected members, but, upon legal advice, they were considered nominated members, which resulted in the total number of nominated members exceeding the number of elected members.