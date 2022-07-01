HC dismisses pleas challenging installation of gasifier crematorium

Petitioners contended that the land was classified as waterbody

Modernisation of existing burial ground by installing a gasifier crematorium would cause no prejudice to anyone, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing two petitions challenging the proposal to install a gasifier at a crematorium near Karpaganagar in the city.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by Madurai Karpaganagar Nagarathar Sangam and P. Valliappan. The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities not to install the gasifier at the crematorium as the land was classified as waterbody.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that it was common knowledge that some Hindu communities cremated dead bodies near waterbodies, because they performed certain rituals with water before and after cremating the dead.

They also immersed the ashes of the cremated in the waterbodies. In the city, this requirement was met by constructing bathrooms attached to electric and gasifier crematoriums.

The authorities said the waterbody had dried up and many government buildings, including staff quarters for Madras High Court employees and Government Law College Hostel, had already come up on the land.

The court observed that modernisation of the existing burial ground by installing a gasifier crematorium would cause no prejudice to anyone, especially in view of the fact that residential areas had mushroomed now.

Thus, when people purchased lands in the area, they were aware of the fact that there was a crematorium and burial ground located nearby. Crematoriums and burial grounds could not be located very far away, as that would lead to a lot of inconvenience to the public, the judges said.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sponsored setting up of the crematorium. A press statement issued by Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said the trade body had resumed the construction of the hi-tech gasifier crematorium at the site and decided to complete the project within three months.