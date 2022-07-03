HC dismisses plea to restrain construction of Adichanallur on-site museum

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking direction to restrain the State and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from constructing the proposed Adichanallur on-site museum, two km away from the excavation site in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner, P. Kumara Kuruparan, of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi said the on-site museum ought to be constructed only at the excavation site. But, the selected place was two km away from the site.

ASI regulations

Only when the museum is constructed at the excavation site, he said, it could be called on-site museum. Even the ASI has rules and regulations, stating the on-site museum should be constructed only at the excavation site.

The proposed museum is going to be constructed on a patta land, donated by a few persons. Instead, the museum should be constructed on the land, classified as government poramboke land, situated only 300 m from the excavation site, he argued.

This would be useful for members of the public, who can simultaneously visit the excavation site and the museum. He said he had made a representation in this regard. But it was not considered by the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar dismissed the petition and observed that it was a policy decision of the government and, therefore, the court cannot interfere in it.