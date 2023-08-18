HC dismisses plea to restrain AIADMK conference in Madurai

August 18, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to restrain the AIADMK from conducting its State-level conference in Madurai which is scheduled to be held on August 20 (Sunday).

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition filed by V.K.R. Sethumuthuramalingam of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. The petitioner said the venue of the conference was situated close to the Madurai airport.

According to the petitioner, it could cause hindrance to aircraft landing and takeoff. He said hoardings and bursting of crackers at the event could also pose a threat. Further, the petitioner said it could also lead to traffic snarls. He had made a representation to the authorities to deny permission for the event. Since it was pending, he filed the present petition before the court, he said.