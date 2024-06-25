HC dismisses plea to relocate post-mortem room of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to relocate the post-mortem room of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, which is located on Law College Road in the city.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Chidambaram of Palayamkottai, who said Tirunelveli was witnessing communal murders and there were agitations around the post-mortem room often, causing hardship to the general public.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the grievance of the petitioner might be justified. However, on that score alone, the court could not direct the authorities to relocate the post-mortem room. These were matters which would have to be necessarily decided by the jurisdictional executive.

The court observed that it could provide relief to the petitioner by calling upon the Tirunelveli Collector to ensure that the traffic was not affected on such occasions, and dismissed the petition.

