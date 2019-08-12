HC dismisses plea to refund property tax

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the appeal preferred by the Society of St. Mary’s, Madurai, seeking a refund of ₹ 23,992 paid towards property tax to Madurai Corporation in 2000.

The court was hearing the second appeal filed by the Society against the orders of the Principal District Munsif and First Additional Subordinate Judge, Madurai, who dismissed the suits preferred against the civic body.

The Society, which runs educational institutions for the poor and downtrodden, was a regular payer of property tax till 1993. In 1994, the State government exempted all buildings run for educational purposes, including hostels, from payment of tax.

Under such circumstances, Madurai Corporation issued notice to the Society on the ground that a particular portion of the premises was used for commercial purpose. It was said that a computer training centre was run for the public.

Hearing the appeal of the Society, Justice R. Tharani observed that exemption under Section 122 (c) of the Madurai Corporation Act, 1971, for educational institutions was not applicable. The appeal seeking refund of the amount paid was dismissed.