HC dismisses plea to reduce application fee for bar exam

Published - June 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the Bar Council of India to reduce application fee for All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

The court was hearing a petition filed by Gokul Abimanyu of Madurai. The petitioner said that the quantum of the application fee prescribed for the All India Bar Examination by the Bar Council of India has to be reduced.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that unlike in the case of enrolment fee, there was no statutory provision which prescribed any particular sum towards the examination fee. What was demanded from the applicants was only a sum of ₹3,500. It cannot be said to be high, the court observed and said that it did not find any grounds to interfere. The court dismissed the petition.

