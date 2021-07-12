HC dismisses plea to reconvey land

Taking note of the fact that the State government had already initiated steps to utilise a portion of land in Tiruchi for the purpose of issuing house site pattas to people belonging to backward and most backward classes, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that sought reconveyance of the land.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Rajathi of Tiruchi in 2014. The father-in-law of the petitioner was the owner of a 7.68-acre property in Nagamangalam village. This, along with other properties, were acquired to construct a law college. Compensation was paid to the land owner. Subsequently, the government decided to withdraw from the process of acquiring the lands, except that of the land belonging to the petitioner’s father-in-law. A reconveyance of the land was sought. Now, the government has initiated plans to use the land to issue house site patta.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the land was vested with the government and the father-in-law of the petitioner had already received the compensation money. The court said that the landowner becomes persona non grata after the land vests with the government and the land once vested in the State cannot be divested.

The judge observed that the State even has a right to change the user. Section 48 B of Land Acquisition Act does not confer any right to the parties to claim reconveyance. This provision merely empowers the government to reconvey, provided the conditions specified in the said section are fulfilled.

The State government has initiated steps to use the particular land for the purpose of issuing house site patta to people belonging to backward and most backward classes. Once such a stand was taken by the government, the request made by the petitioner pales into insignificance and Section 48 B of the Act becomes inoperational, the judge said.