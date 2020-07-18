HC dismisses plea to quash final report

18 July 2020 21:54 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a policeman from Ramanathapuram district who sought to quash a report against him. He was held responsible for a missing pistol and six bullets.

The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Rajkumar who along with another policeman Balaian were held responsible for the missing objects. The petitioner sought to quash the report against him.

He said that in 2012, he had taken the pistol and six bullets for security purposes, for a routine vehicle check in Thondi. The objects were returned and entries were made in the registers, he said.

However, on inspection this was found to be false and department proceedings were initiated against them. Subsequently the charges against them were proved and were punished with postponement of increment.

Justice B. Pugalendhi dismissed the petition with a liberty to the petitioner to raise the grounds in the petition before the trial court. The trial court shall proceed with the trail and take a decision independently, the court said.