HC dismisses plea to quash detention order

April 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an habeas corpus petition that sought a direction to quash the detention order passed under the Goondas Act against a Pastor who has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan dismissed the petition filed by the wife of the Pastor. The Pastor, J. Josephraja, has been accused of sexually assaulting a differently abled 17-year-old girl on the church premises at Rajapalayam in 2022.

The court observed that the act of the Pastor had created panic in the locality. The facts of the case, as revealed by the detaining authority in the detention order and the connected materials, shocked the judicial conscience. The detaining authority has rightly passed the detention order against the detenu, the court observed and dismissed the petition. The Pastor has been lodged in Madurai Central Prison.