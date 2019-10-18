HC dismisses plea to postpone Nanguneri by-poll

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought postponement of the by-election to Nanguneri Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21. The court observed that it could not interdict an election process.

The petitioner, M. Sankarasubramanian from Thoothukudi district, an independent candidate in the by-poll, alleged irregularities and sought a direction for postponement.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani observed that monitoring steps were already taken by the State and directed the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of fair election

During the course of hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian submitted that the State had seized ₹18 lakh in the constituency and police were taking effective measures to ensure the conduct of a fair election.