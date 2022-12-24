ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea to open office of Bar Council of T.N. and Puducherry in Madurai

December 24, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to open an office of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the High Court premises here.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar observed that opening the office at the Madurai Bench was the exclusive discretion and administrative decision of the Bar Council.

The court could not issue any direction, the judges observed and dismissed the petition filed by advocate S.M. Ananthamurugan of Madurai. The petitioner said law graduates had to travel to Chennai for enrolment at the office of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He said if an office was opened on the High Court premises in Madurai it would benefit the law graduates from southern districts.

