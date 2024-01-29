HC dismisses plea to name new jallikattu arena at Keelakarai ‘Mamannan Pandiyan Nedunchezhiyan Eruthazhuvuthal Thidal’

January 29, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to authorities to name the new jallikattu arena constructed at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district as ‘Mamannan Pandiyan Nedunchezhiyan Eruthazhuvuthal Thidal’.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took note of the fact that the jallikattu arena had already been named as ‘Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena’, and dismissed the petition filed by G. Theeran Thirumurugan of Y. Othakadai in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new jallikattu arena on January 24.