HC dismisses plea to install Kannagi statue on High Court premises

Published - September 05, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to install a statue of Kannagi on the High Court premises in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that installation of statues on court premises cannot be a subject matter under Article 226 of the Constitution. The court observed that there cannot be a direction to the Registrar General of the High Court to install the statue on the High Court premises. The court dismissed the petition filed by R. Selvakumar.

